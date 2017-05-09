PAMELA M.
LINEBARIER
Watkins Motor Lines
LAKELAND - Pamela M. Linebarier, age 70, passed away May 5, 2017.
Pamela was born in Lakeland, Fl. on November 26, 2017 to Samuel & Dorothy (Meloy) Morrison. Pamela moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 43 years ago. She retired from Watkins Motor Lines as V.P. of Human Resources after 37 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Paul Linebarier, daughter Courtney (Austin) Dan-iels, three grandchildren Tucker, Sawyer & Morgan, sister Sammy (Wayne) Miley and brother Terry (Darla) Morrison.
The family will receive friends Wednesday May 10, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday May 11, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2017