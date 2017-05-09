PAMELA M. LINEBARIER

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "R.I.P. Pam. It was a pleasure being part of the Watkins..."
    - Ed Magill
  • "Pam you were so kind and caring with a heart of gold. You..."
    - Valerie Peterson
  • "Pam was a good friend and an amazing person. Will miss her."
    - Terry Shear
  • "Pam was an amazing person that I dearly loved. She will be..."
    - Annette Harris
  • "Pam was a wonderful woman and will be missed dearly, God..."
    - Jill Becker

PAMELA M.
LINEBARIER
Watkins Motor Lines

LAKELAND - Pamela M. Linebarier, age 70, passed away May 5, 2017.
Pamela was born in Lakeland, Fl. on November 26, 2017 to Samuel & Dorothy (Meloy) Morrison. Pamela moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 43 years ago. She retired from Watkins Motor Lines as V.P. of Human Resources after 37 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Paul Linebarier, daughter Courtney (Austin) Dan-iels, three grandchildren Tucker, Sawyer & Morgan, sister Sammy (Wayne) Miley and brother Terry (Darla) Morrison.
The family will receive friends Wednesday May 10, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday May 11, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.

logo
Funeral Home
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com