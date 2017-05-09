TOM
NEWBERRY, 65
LAKELAND - Tom Newberry, 65, of Lakeland passed away 5/5/17 in his home in Lakeland Fl. Tom Newberry was born in Ross County, Ohio at home to Buford and Elizabeth Newberry on March 4th 1951. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the US Army.
Tom Newberry was preceded in death by Buford and Elizabeth Newberry (parents), Larry Newberry (brother), Ran-dy Newberry (brother).
Tom Newberry is survived by children Tommy, Holly, and Haley, grandchildren Ethyn, Ashlyn, Savannah, Alyssa, Ayla, Marley, Sydney, Kinsley, nieces & nephews Keith, Josh, Heather, Chris, Steve.
Visitation 11AM Thurs-day 5/11/17 at Lakeland Funeral Home, service at 12PM.
Please wear casual clothes; orange and blue to represent his loving Gators.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2017