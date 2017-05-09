Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GLORIA P.

MITCHELL, 90



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Gloria P. Mitchell passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale on May 6, 2017 at the age of 90 years old. Mrs. Mitchell was born October 6, 1926 in Dundee, Florida and moved to Winter Haven in 1934 where she attended Winter Haven High School.

Mrs. Mitchell and her late husband, John K. Mitchell owned and operated Mitchell Funeral Home in Winter Haven for 40 years.

She was a member of First Baptist Church Winter Haven and First Baptist Church Maggie Valley, NC where she spent her summers.

She was Past Matron of the Winter Haven Chapter #74 Order of the Eastern Star and received her 50 year pin and certificate in 2006. She was also Past President of Pilot Club Winter Haven where she was a member for 37 years. Mrs. Mitchell was awarded 'Winter Haven's Young Woman of the Year' in 1963 and served as a Pink Lady for 8 years in the Winter Haven Hospital Auxiliary. She was also past president of the Cypresswood Women's Golf Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John K. Mitchell and her daughter Sheila Watson.

She is survived by her daughter Dianne Collins of Lakeland, FL and her sister Joy Archambault of Winter Haven. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visit: 9-10am; Service 10am Thursday, May 11, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Winter Haven. Interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Final arrangements are being made by Steele's Family Funeral Services.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to First Baptist Church Winter Haven, First Baptist Church Maggie Valley, or Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL, on Gloria's behalf.







