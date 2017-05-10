Obituary Guest Book View Sign



LAKE WALES - Donald Lee Nanney, 79, of Lake Wales passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at his home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born April 2, 1938 in Forest City, NC to the late Addie Douglas and Marie (Stribling) Nanney, he moved to Lake Wales in 2000 coming from Miami. During his life he worked as a Teacher for the Duval County School Board, an Administrator for the Miami Dade County School Board, the Director of Interns for Teachers at Nova Southeastern University and a Professor at Polk State College.

He was a proud Navy veteran who entered the Naval service to honor his brother killed during WWII serving his country in the Pacific.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Payne Nanney; and his brothers.

Survivors include his son Chief Charles Nanney and daughter Detective Kimberly Nanney of the Miami-Dade Police Department; daughter in law Olga; and 4 grandchildren: Marie Nanney, Katie Nanney, Lexi Llambes and Eric Llambes.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Police Officers Assistance Trust at 1030 NW 111 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172; phone is 305-594-6662.

