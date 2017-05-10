ROLAN 'WOODY'
PAGE, 79
WINTER HAVEN - Rolan 'Woody' Page, 79, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away peacefully May 3, 2017. Woody was born in Lyons, Georgia to Gordon and Mamie (Blanton) Page. He moved to Eagle Lake, FL at an early age.
He worked for Sunshine and Reiter Citrus for many years before retiring. He was a member of Christian Heritage Baptist Church in Winter Haven FL. Woody loved God, Church, Family and Friends. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with family traveling to Georgia to visit family and loved watching old western shows.
Woody was preceded in death by his father, mother, 2 brothers and sister. He is survived by 4 nieces and 4 nephews: Denise & (Steve) Packard Haines City, FL, Danita Chancy, Auburndale, FL, Myron Waters, Lakeland, FL, Mike & (Renea) Waters, Polk City, FL, Keith Waters, Winter Haven, FL, Larry Waters, Dundee FL, Debbie & (David) Spivey, Lakeland, FL, Vickie & (Richard) Hill, Ohio and several great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place Saturday at 3 PM at the Christian Heritage Baptist Church, Winter Haven. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 PM at the church.
Published in Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2017