KACSMARYK, 96
LAKELAND - Mary Lacek Kacsmaryk, 96, passed peacefully into eternity and joined her beloved husband in their heavenly home on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Mary was born April 24, 1921, in Monarch, Wyoming to Paul and Agnes Lacek and has resided in Lakeland since the 1950s. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. She married Joseph John Kacsmaryk from Bath, New York on July 13, 1940.
Following WW II they located in Lakeland, Florida where Mary joined the Publix team early in its history and worked 25+ years. Anyone who knew Mark K, as she was known at Publix, knew her passion and pride for being a Publix team member.
Mary enjoyed her yard, her many neighbors and friends, coworkers and her card game buddies. But most of all, she took the role of grandmother to heart, traveling often to Texas to participate in holidays and family events.
Mary is survived by her son, Ron Kacsmaryk (Dorothy); sister, Rosie Mollish; brother, Frank Lacek; 3 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kacsmaryk; siblings, Annie, Johnny, Mickey, Eddie and William.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 noon at Resurrection Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Resurrection Catholic Church.
Published in Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2017