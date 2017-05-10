LORETTA
JOHLMAN, 87
WINTER HAVEN - Loretta Johlman, 87, of Winter Haven, Florida, formerly of North Haven, Connecticut, died peacefully in her sleep on May 3, 2017, surrounded by family. She was born on November 25, 1929 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Rose and Joseph Simeone.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edward Walter Johlman, and their five children: daughter Claudia Ferguson and her husband Marlon Ferguson of North Carolina; son Randy Johlman and his wife Janie Johlman of Colorado; daughter Sherilyn Mul and her husband Walter Mul of Connecticut; son Glenn Johlman and his wife Stacey Johlman of Florida and daughter Tracy Johlman of New York, and eight grandchildren: Sam Ferguson, Ben Ferguson, Samantha Mul, Savannah Mul, Sonora Mul, Tim Johlman, Daniel Johlman and his wife Megan, and Hannah Johlman.
Loretta worked for Beverage Publications Inc., in Hamden, Connecticut. Loretta moved to Winter Haven with her husband, Edward, in 2001, for the beautiful, sunny Florida weather. She enjoyed visiting the Disney World amusement parks with her husband and family and loved Mickey Mouse and Disney pin trading.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice at 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823. Christian burial services were held privately.
Published in Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2017