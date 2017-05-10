Obituary Guest Book View Sign



WINTER HAVEN - Muriel Oldham Koos, 91, died peacefully at her home on May 7, 2017. She was born to Thomas and Bess Oldham in 1925 in Jacksonville, Fl. In 1956, she married Dick Koos and they moved to Winter Haven where they raised their seven children. Muriel worked at Winter Haven Hospital as night supervisor until her retirement in 1984.

Muriel is predeceased by her husband Dick, her son Ricky and her sister Joanne. She is survived by her sisters Alice Harris and Mary Ann Hrdlicka, her children Norma Koos, Al Koos and his wife Kelly, Margaret Johnson and her husband Jeff, Cathy Redinbo and her husband Mike, Glenn Koos and his husband Jacques, David Koos and his wife Cathy. She had seven grandchildren, Kayla Eggman, Glenn and Molly Koos, Delaney and Abby Johnson, Carolyn and Danielle Koos, and one great grandchild Brennan Rodriguez.

The family would like to give their utmost thanks to Mona Jenney, Sara McNamee and Jan Cerewicki for all the love and friendship they showed Mom throughout her lifetime. Your kindness was a blessing to all of us.

Visitation is Friday, May 12, 2017 from 6-8 pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel, Winter Haven, FL.

In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to Drew's Crew Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to honor Muriel's nieces Drew Dotson and Bess Harris: CF Foundation, 2302 Parklake Dr. NE #210 Atlanta, Ga 30345 or

http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/murielkoosmemorial



Published in Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2017

