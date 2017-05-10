DONNA MARIE
COOTS, 74
LAKELAND - Donna Marie Coots, 74, of Lakeland, passed away May 4, 2017. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 9, 1942. She and her family moved to Florida in 1969. She was an active member for many years at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, as well as St. Anthony's Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.
She is survived by her husband, Harry V. Coots; son Frances McKay; daughters Becky Hogan and Cathy Ramey; grandchildren Andrew, Greg, Erin and Melanie; great-grandchildren Luke and Owen; brother Ronald.
Published in Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2017