DORIS JEAN

HICKMAN, 89



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Doris Jean Hickman, 89 of Winter Haven passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Winter Haven.

Mrs. Hickman was born in Glenn Co., Ga. to William & Lucille Calhoun and had lived in this area for the past 60 years coming from Clearwater. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist of Polk City. She enjoyed spending time with her family and being active in her church.

Mrs. Hickman is preceded in death by her husband, William J. Hickman and a daughter, Diane Bridges. Survivors include her son, Jim Hickman of Scott Depot, W.V. and daughter, Lucindy Hall of Winter Haven, 2 sisters, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

A funeral service will take place Friday at 11 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 AM.



