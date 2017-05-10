DARRELL D.
GIBSON, 62
2/18/1955 - 5/8/2017
LITHIA - Darrell D. Gibson, age 62, passed away May 8, 2017. He was born in Bartow, Fl. on February 18, 1955. He has lived in Lithia all his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (Peace Time). He was an ironworker and a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
He is survived by his father & mother Virgil & Lucille (Graddy) Gibson, three children Nikki, Marisa & Patrick Gibson, grandchildren Alyssa, Cole, Ava, Devin, Mason, Jackson, Addison & Raylee, brothers Kerry & Kevin Gibson, sisters Lynn Harrison and Karen Winslow, seven nieces & nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday May 12, 2017 from 11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M.
