DANIEL ANTHONY CASH, Sr.
1/20/1933 - 5/4/2017
BABSON PARK - Daniel was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Catherine and Lacon Cash. He was the middle son of three boys. Daniel's first job was running a newspaper delivery route when he was 8 years old. When he came of age, he joined the military, serving with honor in the United States Air Force. At the end of his military service, Daniel returned home, and became a police officer for the Cincinnati Police Department in Cincinnati, Ohio. He bravely served the city of Cincinnati with distinction for 30 years, rising to the rank of Lieutenant over the police department's Robbery/ Homicide Unit. Daniel retired to a much deserved quiet life in rural Babson Park, Florida, where he enjoyed rebuilding antique cars, and exploring local garage sales.
Daniel is survived by his younger brother, Robert 'Bobby' Cash of Cincinnati, Ohio, his son, Daniel Anthony Cash, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Annmarie Cash of Frostproof, Florida, his son, David Allen Cash, and daughter-in-law, Lucinda Crites Cash of Myakka City, Florida, and his grandchildren, Jenna Cash of Sarasota, Florida, Chloe Cash of Tallahassee, Florida, and Lauren Cash and Cameryn Cash of Myakka City, Florida.
May he rest forever in peace and love, knowing that he is missed by all those who held him close.
A memorial for Daniel will be announced at a later date.
Published in Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2017