AMY E.
|
JUNCO, 32
WINTER HAVEN - Amy E. Junco passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale, FL on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the age of 32.
Amy is survived by her parents, Jill and Bob Junco, Kissimmee, FL, her long-term partner, John Washabaugh, and her beloved cat, Smokey.
Amy was born in Delmar, NY on September 4, 1984. She graduated from Timber Creek High School in Orlando, FL in 2002, followed by her Associates Degree in Business from Polk State College in December 2016. Amy was successfully working toward her Bachelor's Degree at the time of her passing.
Amy enjoyed a long-time career in the hospitality and entertainment industry, most recently at LEGOLAND Florida in Winter Haven, and previously at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Amy loved life, and had a vibrant spirit that was apparent to all who knew her. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with friends and family while traveling and cruising.
She will be greatly missed, and has inspired all those around her to live life to the fullest.
A celebration of Amy's life will be held at LEGOLAND Florida at 6:30 pm on Friday, May 12, 2017.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the wonderful organization, Good Shepherd Hospice House, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.
