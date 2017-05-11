Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FERN LEDNUM SHEPPARD. View Sign



SHEPPARD, 85



FROSTPROOF - Fern Lednum Sheppard of Frostproof passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, Florida.

She was born February 7, 1932 in Tilghman Island, Maryland to the late Howard and Emma (Scharch) Lednum. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Frostproof, FL. She started Fellowship Dining many years ago for the Catholic Diocese and United Way and worked for 12 years for them prior to Polk County taking over.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and four sisters and 3 brothers. Survivors include her daughters: Linda Conners and her husband Walter of Avon Park, FL, Priscilla Gerard and her husband Phil of Babson Park, FL, and Deborah Knight and husband Donald Lins of Frostproof, FL; son, Danny Sheppard of Frostproof, FL, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6-8 on Friday, May 12, 2017 with the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Frostproof, FL.

Those who wish may make donations to Good Shepherd Somers Hospice House, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences may be sent to the family at



FERN LEDNUMSHEPPARD, 85FROSTPROOF - Fern Lednum Sheppard of Frostproof passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, Florida.She was born February 7, 1932 in Tilghman Island, Maryland to the late Howard and Emma (Scharch) Lednum. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Frostproof, FL. She started Fellowship Dining many years ago for the Catholic Diocese and United Way and worked for 12 years for them prior to Polk County taking over.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and four sisters and 3 brothers. Survivors include her daughters: Linda Conners and her husband Walter of Avon Park, FL, Priscilla Gerard and her husband Phil of Babson Park, FL, and Deborah Knight and husband Donald Lins of Frostproof, FL; son, Danny Sheppard of Frostproof, FL, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be from 6-8 on Friday, May 12, 2017 with the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Frostproof, FL.Those who wish may make donations to Good Shepherd Somers Hospice House, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from May 11 to May 12, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close