HARPER, 68



LAKE WALES - Pauline Harper of Lake Wales passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale, FL.

She was born August 3, 1948 in Lake Wales, FL to the late Richard and Gladys (Lewis) Tucker and was a life-long resident of Lake Wales. She was a member of Golfview Church of God and very active in many ways. She also loved hunting, fishing, cooking for family and puzzle books.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Harper in 2016. Survivors include her daughters: Elaine Cobb of Lake Wales, Brenda Wilbanks and her husband Larry of Lake Wales; son, Anthony Paul Harper of Lake Wales; brothers, Eugene 'Gene' Tucker and James 'Bo' Tucker of Lake Wales and five grandchildren, Keegan, Dalton, Kamden, Danielle and Madison, and niece Donna Hardee and daughter Karen of Lake Wales.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017 with the service following at 11 a.m. at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales.

Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast may be viewed at



454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

