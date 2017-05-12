Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ALFRED

BUCCI

1/17/1922 - 5/3/2017



POLK CITY - Alfred Bucci passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the age of 95. Al was a respected and decorated WWII veteran.

As a Private First Class in the US Army, he received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, Silver Star, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Good conduct Medal, Pre-Pearl Harbor Ribbon and the ETO Ribbon with 6 Battle Stars. He fought in 6 major battles during WWII in North Africa, Sicily, Normandy, Belgium and Germany. He was on the third boat that touched down on Omaha Beach and was the only soldier in his regiment to survive the Nazi barrage on D-day.

Al is survived by his brothers David and Paul Bucci, his two children: Paula Bucci and Michael Bucci, his grandchildren Jennifer Rivas, Melissa Setzer, Jessica Hestermann, Melanie DiFerdinando, Brittany Sperling and his great grandchildren Michael, Brandon, Mathew, Melody, Skylee, Nevaeh, Grayson, John Jr., Sylvia and Natalina.







