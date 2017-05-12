ALVIE H.
HENNING, 85
LAKELAND - Alvie H. Henning, 85, of Lakeland, FL passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice House on May 9, 2017.
Alvie was born in Coral, Illinois on February 27, 1932 to Frank and Lena Henning. After high school, Alvie joined the US Navy where he served during the Korean War. After returning from war he joined the City of Elgin Police Department where he served for 26 years and retired as a Lieutenant. Alvie was also an active member of the American Legion Post 57 of Elgin, IL. In 1997 Alvie relocated to Cypress Lakes in Lakeland, FL. He was a proud member of the Moose Lodge #2276 of Zephyrhills and Christ Lutheran Church of Lakeland. During his free moments Alvie also enjoyed fishing.
Alvie leaves behind his devoted wife of 52 years Sally, sister-in-law Betty, four nieces, three nephews, and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Jack Marzinke, Louis Henning, and Arnold Henning.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cypress Lakes Club House at 10000 US Highway 98 N in Lakeland, FL 33809 on Saturday May 13, 2017 at 11am. Inurnment will be held in Elgin, IL at a later date.
Christ Lutheran Church
2715 Lakeland Hills Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2017