ROBERT LEE

BOOK, 85



LAKELAND - Robert Lee Book, 85, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on May 10, 2017, in Lakeland surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in Grove City, PA to Herbert and Gladys Book on January 15, 1932. He went to high school in Slippery Rock, PA and graduated in 1950. He went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts in 1954 and his Master's Degree in Education in 1964.

Bob served in the United States Air Force in Seoul, S. Korea for 4 years. He taught Engineering Drafting at Palm Beach Junior College for 22 years and went on to work for the Lake Co. Board of County Commissioners for another 14 years as Drafting Supervisor. He was active in many church activities including choir, serving in Compassion House and retiring as Deacon Emeritus. His greatest joy was designing and building many of the homes where he and his family resided.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly; his daughters Suzanne Harvey (Bruce) of Tallahassee and Shawna Carpenter (Joe) of Lakeland; four grandchildren: Brandon, Brian, Madison and Benjamin; and his sister Jane Miller of Lakeland.

Memorial Services will be held at the Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens (2125 S. Bartow Hwy, Lakeland, FL) on May 13, 2017 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Walt Dearie of the First Baptist Church at the Mall officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Funeral Home beginning at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassion House at First Baptist at the Mall, 1010 E. Memorial Blvd, Lakeland, FL or Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL.







2125 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

