AUBURNDALE - Thelma L Dean, 98, of Auburndale, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at her daughter's residence.
Born July 30, 1918 in Hartford, AL, she moved here in 1942. She was a Citrus Sectionizer and Grader for Adams Citrus and was a very active member of the Dixie Highway Baptist Church in Auburndale.
Preceded in death by her husband Royce H. Dean 27 years ago, and a son, Donald R. Dean in 2016, she is survived by: a daughter, Hilda Dean Weaver of Winter Haven; a daughter in law, Donnie Dean of Auburndale; four grandchildren, Deneece Sharp, Darren Weaver, Tommy Dean and Terry Dean; and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9:00am till 10:00am, Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am with interment following at Auburndale Memorial Park. Donations may be made in her memory to the Dixie Highway Baptist Church, 2343 Taylor Road, Auburndale, FL, 33823. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2017