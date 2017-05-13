JAMES 'DAMON'
CARUTHERS, 60
BARTOW - James 'Damon' was born on February 24, 1957 in Bartow, FL, the son of James Robert 'Bobby' Caruthers and Bobbie Jean (Houston) Caruthers and passed away Monday, May 8, 2017. Damon had a love for hunting, fishing and most of all a love for life!
He is survived by his mother Bobbie Jean Houston; stepmother Donna Lou Caruthers; son Charles Henry Caruthers; daughter Samantha Car-uthers Bundrick; daughter-in-law, Jaclyn Caruthers; 3 grandchildren, Madelyn, Paityn and Jaxon Caruthers; son-in-law, Joseph Bundrick; mother of his children, Carolyn Pollack Car-uthers; 3 sisters, Teresa Cornett, Charlene Putnam and Lori Graves; 3 brothers-in-laws, Lee Cornett, John Putnam, and Rick Graves; 10 nieces and nephews and 7 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James Robert 'Bobby' Caruthers and sister Trudy Krause.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare. com.
Published in Ledger from May 13 to May 14, 2017