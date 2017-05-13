PHYLLIS ANN
RIGGEN, 81
LAKELAND - Phyllis Ann Riggen (Sidders), 81, of Lakeland, FL went to be with the Lord on May 10th, 2017 after complications with renal failure. She passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.
Phyllis, was born September 16th, 1935 in Fullerton, Nebraska to Milford and Alice Sidders. She married Thomas E. Riggen Jr. March 18th, 1956. They moved to Lakeland, FL in 1975 after being an Air Force family for 22 years. She then became a Mail Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 10 years. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lakeland, FL.
Mrs. Riggen is survived by her daughter, Jo Lynn Amicone; two grandsons, Bryan, Adam (Bethany) Amicone; a great granddaughter, Cecilia Amicone; & numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Sharon McClurg.
A funeral service will be held at Florida National Cemetery on May 17th, 2017 at 11:30am where she will be buried with her Husband, Thomas.
Published in Ledger from May 13 to May 14, 2017