JESS GOVE TUCKER III

Stock Broker

1937 - 2017



LAKELAND - Jess was born July 23, 1937 in Jacksonville, Florida to Jess G. Tucker, Jr. and Dorothy Ezell Tucker (deceased).

He passed into the arms of his Lord on May 7, 2017. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet Hodges Tucker.

He grew up in Bradenton, Florida on Warner's Bayou where he enjoyed all types of water sports, especially boating and water skiing. After graduating from Bradenton High School, he attended the University of Florida where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

He moved to Lakeland in 1957 and worked as a manager of a small loan company. He was a registered Real Estate Broker and President of Area Real Estate and 1/2 owner of Southside Package & Lounge.

Jess enlisted in the Army Reserve and served at Fort Gordon and Fort Jackson in the Military Police.

In 1963 he met his wife, Janet Hodges, and married her on July 4, 1964.

In 1965 he joined the stock brokerage firm of James I. Black and Co. where he became a partner and served his clients for 45 years.

Jess was very community oriented, having served for 17 years as President of Lakeland Boys Baseball and was instrumental in the building of Peterson Park and bringing the Dixie Youth World Series to Lakeland in 1990. He also served on the boards of Campfire (President), Santa Fe Catholic High School, Kiwanis, Tri County Child Care and as Senior Warden and Treasurer of the Vestry of Saint David's Episcopal Church. He was a member of Leadership Lakeland Class X.

Jess and Janet loved to travel and entertain in their homes in Lakeland and Holmes Beach.

Together they had four children, James Michael Tucker, Elizabeth Tucker Prokuski, Janet Rebecca Tucker Melton (Ray Duffy) and Robert Hodges Tucker (Anna), all of Lakeland and one brother, Henry Tucker, of Lakeland.

Jess is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Rachel Prokuski, Scott Duffy, Lane Melton, James Prokuski, Sarah Duffy, Claire Duffy, Elizabeth Tucker, Andrew Prokuski, Julia-Gene Janet Melton, Jameson Tucker, Ella Tucker and Genevieve Gove Tucker, all of Lakeland.

The family is extremely grateful to the nurses and aides from Cornerstone Hospice for the loving care they provided in Jess's final days.

A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 4:00 pm.

Donations can be made to St. David's Episcopal Church, 145 E. Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33803, or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com







