WILLIE KATE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Kate Lindsey Manns.
LINDSEY MANNS
LAKELAND - Willie Kate Lindsey Manns passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017. She was born October 15, 1919 in Johnson County, GA to Cannie and Matha Lindsey.
She moved to Florida in 1950. Kate was a retired supervisor from Publix Danish Bakery, she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and volunteered at various functions. Willie loved gardening, traveling and was an excellent cook.
She is preceded in death by her son, William Lamar.
She is survived by her four children, Harold Hood (Hanna), Gail Meadows, Shirley Tanner and Charles Faron Hood (Sharon), brother, Melvin Lindsey, sister, Louise Lindsey, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and many loving friends.
A memorial service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingram Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 5 pm. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2017