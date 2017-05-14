|
DORINE M. 'DORRY' CLEVENGER, 91
LAKELAND - Dorine M. 'Dorry' Clevenger passed away on 5 May 2017.
She was born January 23, 1926, to Marian Sheaffer Menear and William J. Menear in Harrisburg, in Perry County, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Perry County, and later in Houston, Texas, where she graduated from high school and enrolled in the Texas State College for Women, in Denton. World War Two was raging and she corresponded with a Naval Aviator, Ensign H.L. 'Larry' Clevenger, from Corpus Christi, who flew PBY Catalina seaplanes. Dorry worked at the Bartow Air Base during the war when her parents moved to Florida, so that Mr. Menear, a geologist, could work for VC. She never finished her college studies but she and Larry were married in 1946 and celebrated over sixty-eight years together before 'Pop' died in 2015.
In 1951 they moved from Texas to Lakeland where Larry worked for FMC. Dorry worked at the Cattlemen's Livestock Auction, and did secretarial services with Mrs. Lilly downtown, raised Kathleen and Kenneth, and about a million animals: horses, cows, stray cats and broken-down ponies, even the odd donkey, and lots of chickens and peacocks. Dorry was active in the Polk County Humane Society for many years.
She was very active in the Westminster Presbyterian Church, formerly on South Florida Avenue, and later at the Presbyterian Church in the Highlands. At the time of her death she was living independently at the Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland.
She and Larry enjoyed their extensive travels all over the world, their 'ranch' life out on Yates Road in Lakeland, summering in the Teton Mountains of Idaho and Wyoming, old-time 'cowboy' country music, and especially square dancing with Buttons & Bows, Florida's Oldest Continuing Square and Round Dance Club. Poor health had forced them to quit dancing several years ago but they were proudly honorary Life Members of that fun-loving club.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Marian and Bill Menear, of Bartow, her brother, John R. Menear, and her son-in-law, Victor Rodriguez, both of Lakeland.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, William J. 'Bill' Menear, Jr. and a treasured sister-in-law, Winnie, and their daughter, Carol, all of Lakeland; and also Dorry and Larry's daughter, Kathleen C. Rodriguez of Victor, Idaho, and Charlie Gaudet; Dorry and Larry's son, Kenneth H. Clevenger of Alcoa, Tennessee (Joan); and a grandson, Robin D. Rodriguez and Emily Reams, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
On 22 July, a memorial Service with a reception following, will be held at the Presbyterian Church in the Highlands, 1010 Lake Miriam Drive, the exact time is not yet determined.
