HOMER LeROY 'PETE' BARTON, 85
|
DELTONA - Homer LeRoy 'Pete' Barton, 85, formerly of Columbia City, IN, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017 at his home in Deltona, FL.
Born August 18, 1931 in Bluffton, IN. He grew up and attended school in Bluffton. He joined the United States Marine Corps after high school and was a very proud U.S. Marine veteran. On June 4, 1955, he married the love of his life, Sharon Elaine Kehler. He was employed by International Harvester in Ft. Wayne. He moved to Lake Wales, FL in 1988 and has resided in Deltona, FL the past few years.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; daughters, Jean Gerard of Ft. Wayne, Cindy (Dan) Judd, of Columbia City, 'Bobbie' (Jim) Keeley of Palatka, FL; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Becki Best and Michelle Walker; and three brothers; and one sister.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Monday May 15, 2017 at 10am with a Funeral Service at 11am at The River City Church, 267 East Highbanks Road, DeBary, Florida 32713. Burial will immediately follow the Funeral Service at Lake Wales Cemetery, 630 US-27 Lake Wales, Florida 33853.
Altman-Long Funeral Home & Crematory
145 S Highway 17 92
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-8880
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2017