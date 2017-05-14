VIOLETTE LAWS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLETTE LAWS WATERS.
WATERS, 77
DAVENPORT - Violette Laws Waters, 77, of Davenport, FL passed away peacefully on May 11, 2017.
She was born on July 10, 1939 to Marion Chief Laws, Sr. and Bertha Mae (Crum) Laws in Lawrenceburg, TN and moved to Winter Haven, FL in 1959 to start her family. She worked for Bordo Citrus Company and she was a clerk at Smith's Grocery in Lake Hamilton for over twenty years. Later on she moved on to Publix in the deli department.
Violette was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Billy Gene Waters; oldest daughter, Anita Diane Raya; sisters, Beaula Lee and Eula Mae; brothers, Marion Chief Laws, Jr. and Clifford Laws. She is survived by her son, James David Jones, Jr. and daughter, Melinda Kaye Waters, both of Davenport; granddaughters, Lisa Maria Raya, Patricia Nicole Raya and Bailey Gabrielle Jones, all of Davenport, Brittany Renae and Nick Williams of Dundee, Amanda Michelle and Jamie Barron of Troy, AL; grandsons, Kyle Randall and Kim Waters and Justin Matthew Garcia-Waters, both of Davenport. She is also survived by her sisters, Jay Cleavland of Lawrenceburg, TN, Maudie LeVeque of Seffner, FL as well as numerous fur babies, Elvis Waters, Sassy Raya, Maya Waters, Roxie and Chewbacca 'Chewie.
A visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 pm and the funeral will be Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11 am, all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2017