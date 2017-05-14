Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JAMES H. 'DICK'

DICKINSON, Jr., 85



FROSTPROOF - Dick Dickinson of Frostproof passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring, Florida.

He was born August 28, 1931, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late James Henry and Marion (Edwards) Dickinson, Sr. He was a retired citrus grower, a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Frostproof and a Navy veteran serving in Korea. He was also a Mason, Scottish Rite and Shriner, Past Secretary of Florida Farm Bureau Federation, Past President of Polk County Farm Bureau, former Mayor and City Councilman of the City of Frostproof and an avid Gator fan.

He was preceded in death by his sister. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Anne Wardlaw Dickinson; daughter, Kimberly Anne Cotton and her husband Randy of Frostproof; son, James W. 'Ward' Dickinson and his wife Pamela of Alva, Florida and four grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 11am on Monday, May 15, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, Frostproof. with Rev. Buzzy Elder officiating. Private interment will be at Silver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Building Fund.



www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com







454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

