SKEEN, 23
WINTER HAVEN - Ciara Shae Skeen, 23, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on May 9, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital.
Born May 27, 1993 in Orlando, FL she has been a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated Winter Haven High School with the Class of 2011 and had worked at IHOP on 98 north in Lakeland.
Ciara is survived by: her mother, Michelle Weeks of Winter Haven; her father James Skeen of Lakeland, FL; 2 brothers, Jeremy James Skeen and Luke Spencer Guy, both of Winter Haven, a sister, Sunshine Skeen of Lakeland, FL; her grandfather, B.J. Weeks; paternal grandmother, Barbara Skeen; and grandparents, Steve and Sandy Adkins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please bring a dog toy for donation to the SPCA. Condolences may be sent at
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2017