'WALLY' CARL HARTWIG, Jr., 85
HAINES CITY - Walter 'Wally' Carl Hartwig, Jr., 85, of Haines City, FL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
He was born on August 2, 1931, in Lake Wales, FL to the late Walter Carl and Helen Sophia (Schiller) Hartwig. He received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Florida; a Masters of Christian Education from Landmark Baptist Bible College; and an Doctorate in Christian Education (Honorary) from Landmark Baptist Bible College. He was a beloved high school teacher, football coach, and baseball coach at Landmark Christian School and a staff member at Landmark Baptist Church for forty years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia; daughter Lynn Ryan and her husband Darwin Ryan of Haines City; son John Hartwig and wife Terri Hartwig of Lakeland; grandson Daniel Ryan of Chattanooga, TN; and grandchildren Corey, Calyn and Cassidy Hartwig of Lakeland. He was preceded in death by his son, Walter Stephen and sister, Joan Hartwig.
Services will be held at 4:30 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2017, with visitation at 3:30pm at Landmark Baptist Church with Dr. Mickey Carter officiating. Oak Ridge Funeral Care is handling funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Landmark Christian School.
Condolences via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2017