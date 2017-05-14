FLOYD B.
AIKEN, 76
LAKELAND - Floyd B. Aiken, 76, of Lakeland, passed away May 11, 2017. He was born in DeKalb, GA to parents Charles and Jainy Ruth Aiken on August 4, 1940. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Highland City where he served as an Ordained Deacon.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia; children Bobby (Rachel) and Ann Marie; grandchildren Cole, Chris (Kristen), Amber, Shelby and Amber (Jacob); great-grandchildren Donnegan, Olivia, Jaxson, Jager and Gus.
A visitation will be held 10-11AM on Monday May 15, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Highland City, with a funeral service at 11AM. Interment will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
