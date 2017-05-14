JAMES E. 'JIM'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES E. "JIM" HANES.
HANES, 76
LAKELAND - James E. 'Jim' Hanes 76 passed away on May 11, 2017 at the Lakeland Hospice House.
A native of North Carolina he moved to Lakeland in 1984 from Tampa. He retired from Busch Gardens with 15 years of service in maintenance. Jim was a United States Marine Corps veteran and enjoyed wood working.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Alicia Hanes. Jim is survived by three daughters Lisa Newport (Richard), Lynn Hanes (Eric Rayno) and Jennifer Grenfell (Michael), brother Richard Hanes; brother in law Jefferson Jones and two grandchildren, James and Clark.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice Lakeland Hospice House 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33805.
Lanier Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2017