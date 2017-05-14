Louise Roberts

LOUISE
ROBERTS

LAKELAND - Louise Roberts, age 71, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida.
She was born in Plant City to Virgil and Helen Chestnut Roberts.
She was the owner of Robert's Paint and Body Shop.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Johnson along with many friends and family members who loved her dearly.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com

