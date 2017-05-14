DAVID O.
LOCKHART, Sr., 82
LAKELAND - David O. Lockhart Sr., 82 of Lakeland, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017.
Born February 20, 1935, in E. Liverpool, Ohio. David was a retired Optician and enjoyed many years of taking care of people with his special talents. He also enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Pat, and his children.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lockhart; one son, David O. Lockhart (Mila); two daughters, Michelle Bevacqua, Lori Griffiths (Jeff); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one brother, Michael Lockhart. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Ruska-vich.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 15, 2017, at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2017