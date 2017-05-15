Howard E. Smith of Lakeland died in his home of heart failure Monday, May 8, 2017 at the age of 66. Howard was born May 19, 1950, in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Pam and his son Ian R. Smith and his wife Andrea, their daughter and Howard's only granddaughter Morgan Louise of Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by two brothers: David and his wife Becky of Lakeland, Florida and Gary and his wife Cindy, their son Dylan and Howard's only nephew of Winter Haven, Florida.
After retirement, Howard went full old school Vietnam Helicopter Pilot. As Memorabilia curator of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association of Florida, Howard kept Vietnam alive. The Lakeland Sun 'n Fun was Howard's last event which was time well spent with his fellow Vietnam Vets and great friends. Howard would not have had it any other way.
Howard was a loving Husband, Father, Grand-pa and Brother.
There will be no service per Howard's request.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the
.
Signing Off: Chief Warrant Officer Howard E. Smith, Vietnam UH-1C HUEY Helicopter Gunship Pilot, Mustang 55-68th AHC, Howard's Last Flight:
8 May 2017.
Published in Ledger on May 15, 2017