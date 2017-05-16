Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY WILBUR HICKS. View Sign

HARRY WILBUR

HICKS, Sr.

6/8/1925 - 5/8/2017



PEACHTREE CITY, GA - Harry W. Hicks was born in College Park, GA where he grew up with his parents and younger brother, Bill. After graduating from Georgia Military Academy, he entered the Navy ROTC program and trained at Georgia Tech. After the war ended, Mr. Hicks married his childhood sweetheart, Laura Leigh Richardson and began a career as a furniture manufacturer's representative, his territory being the state of Florida. The family moved to Lakeland, FL where their three children grew up attending schools through high school. Always for looking for opportunities and willing to take risks, he was successful in developing property and building spec. houses. After retirement, he became interested in citrus and enjoyed owning groves and growing fruit trees. After living in N.C. half of each year, the couple settled in Hendersonville to be near children and grandchildren. Harry was active in the Methodist Church, a long-time member of Kiwanis, Braves fan, and tennis player for years. The last five years the couple lived at Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Laura R. Hicks; children, Hal Hicks (Pat), Manelle Caldwell (John), and Laura Glenn; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.







