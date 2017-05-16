MARILYN RAE
CARLTON, 86
POLK CITY - Mrs. Marilyn Rae Carlton, age 86, a resident of Polk City since 1986, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Consulate Health Care in Lakeland.
Mrs. Carlton was born June 11, 1930 in Belleville, Kansas to Halbert Earnest and Ola Catherine (Arthur) Strayer. She moved back to the United States in 1973 from South America and attended Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. Marilyn was a Missionary for over 25 years. She also worked for People's Bank in Lakeland and Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven as a Para Professional. Marilyn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lake Alfred. She enjoyed the beach, reading, dancing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack Arlen Carlton, Sr. and brother Wallace Arthur Strayer.
Marilyn is survived by her loving family: 2 daughters: Joni (Mark) Williams, Shari (David) Byrd, both of Polk City, stepson: Jack Arlen Carlton, Jr. of Valrico, stepdaughter: Lori Carlton of Homeland, 2 sisters: Jacquelyn Goheen of Orlando, Gloria Blankenship of GA, 7 grandchildren: Jesse, Sharalyn, Mandie, Abby, Shelby, J.R., & Shauna, 8 gt. grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 17th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 AM at the funeral home.
