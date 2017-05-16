DONNA MELLER
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA MELLER HEMINGER.
HEMINGER, 85
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Donna Meller Heminger, 85, of Winter Haven died Friday, May 12, 2017 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Winter Haven.
She was born October 2, 1931 in Burlington, Iowa to Dorothea and Mark Meller. She married Glen Heminger in 1953 and in 1960 they bought a grocery business in Reynolds, Illinois. After selling that business they came to Winter Haven in 1980, where she was employed as a bookkeeper at Mann Sheet Metal Works until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband Glen; a brother, Gary Meller; and a sister, Marilyn Wirt.
She is survived by: her daughter Penny Crouse of Cocoa, FL; a son Terry Heminger of Ocala, FL; her sisters Jeanine (Terry) Boline and Jerlyn Johnson of Burlington, Iowa; a brother Keith Meller of Tempe, Arizona; 2 grandchildren, Dr. Nicole Crouse-Allen (Mike) of Waldo, FL and Donald (Christina) Crouse, III of Calera, AL; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00m till 2:00pm, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00pm with interment at Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her name to the
. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from May 16 to May 17, 2017