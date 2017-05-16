DEACON STEVE ROBERT ROE
|
LAKELAND - Deacon Steve went home to Heaven May 12, 2017. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, June 3, 1953 to the late Bobby and Betty Roe.
He was ordained June 13, 2009 to the Diocese of Orlando and was the Chaplin for the Polk County Sheriff's Department. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree Council 2505.
He was a loving husband, father and good friend to so many. He will be dearly missed.
Deacon Steve leaves behind his wife Diana of 32 years; daughters, Rachel (Billy) and Michele (Rob); sons, Bryan (Stacy), John and Robert; sisters, Sandie (Rick) and Stacie (Mic); grandkids, Emily (Fred), Cadella Hopper, Bryanna ( Petunia), Elizabeth Ann (Lizzy Ann) Josh, Jessie, Bobby, Brandy, David, John Jr., Jennifer, Samantha, Aerial, and Gavin; and 9 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kim, and brother, Scott.
Funeral services will be held at Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815, on May 17, 2017. The visitation will begin at 9 am with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or the Diocese of Orlando, Permanent Deacon.
I love you so very much until we meet again. RIP
Published in Ledger from May 16 to May 17, 2017