MAX W.
HOLLEYMAN Sr., 96
LAKELAND - Max Holleyman, age 96, died May 11, 2017. Mr. Holleyman served in the Navy during WWII, graduated from Baylor University and attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Over 42 years he served as a pastor in 9 churches in Texas, Florida and Mississippi. For 12 years he was the pastor of FBC Mulberry.
Rev. Holleyman was preceded in death by his parents W.P. and Alice, by a sister Betty Kathryn and by one grandson Aaron.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dunreath; children, Max, Jr. (Paula), Ross (Glenda), Eric (Clara), and Tim (Nan); grandchildren, Joshua (Liz), Jennifer (Corey), Kelly (Joel), Daniel (Jodie), Courtney (Tony), Taylor (Enid) and Amanda (Michael); and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at FBC Mulberry at 11 am, Sat. May 20 preceded by visitation at 10. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are encouraged to FBC Mulberry or the Baptist Children's Home.
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2017