LEON
JEFFRIES
LAKELAND - Leon Jeffries of Lakeland, FL died May 13 2017. Leon was a loving, kind, funny and generous husband, father, uncle, Poppop and friend.
He is predeceased by his son Kenneth, his sister Mary Helen Raines, brothers Bobby and Hardy Jeffries and sister in law Mabel Earley. He is survived by his wife Terri, his daughters and their husbands, Kathy and Tom Rosenkampff, Cynthia and Richard Stybel, Terri and Jim Eggers. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sister Linda Gail and Jerry Duncan, brother Albert and Wanda Jeffries, sister in law Louise, brother in law John and Nancy Hanlon, and many nieces and nephews.
We are forever grateful to Dr. Wong, the Palliative Care Unit of Lakeland Regional Health and Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2017