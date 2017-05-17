Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRITZ HENRY "WHITEY" GIESEKING. View Sign

FRITZ HENRY 'WHITEY'

GIESEKING, 87



LAKE WALES - Whitey Gieseking of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at his residence.

He was born April 17, 1930 in Bronx, New York to the late Henry and Dora Gieseking; he came here from St. Croix in 1989. He was retired from Amerada - Hess Oil Co, was of the Lutheran faith and a veteran of Korea, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a founder and the first president of the St. Croix Shrine Club and member of the Royal Order of Jesters Courts 18 Panama Canal Zone, Shrine Ambassador Temple Panama Canal Zone, 32nd Degree Mason Puerto Rico, York Rite Puerto Rico, Royal Arch Mason-England and Master Mason at Travelers Lodge in Auburndale.

Survivors include his wife, Willie M. Gieseking; daughter, Valerie Lynn Emerson of Brandon; son, Paul Eric Gieseking of Lake Wales; brother, Gerry Gieseking of Holmes, NY and one grandson, Kevin Emerson.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to in Tampa.







