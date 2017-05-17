HARRIET MAE (WOODFORD)
LARSON, 76
WINTER HAVEN - Harriet Mae (Woodford) Larson, 76, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2017, at home with her beloved husband at her side. She was raised in Skaneateles, New York, and attended school there. She studied at Cayuga Community College in Auburn, New York. She was a long-time employee at Key Bank, formerly First Trust Bank, in Marcellus, New York, and later at Camillus Cutlery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jane Dygert and Claude Woodford, and her sister, Ellen Woodford. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Daniel Larson; daughter, Mary Ellen Popyk Smith; granddaughter, Emily Smith; aunt, Florence (Woodford) Lawson; brother, Edward Woodford, Sr.; cousins; and, important cat, Zoobie, also known as Black Kitty.
Harriet was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she had a far-reaching and positive impact on the lives of many people. She was involved in the Garden Grove Oaks Homeowners Association, her retirement community, and appreciated her many friends there. She had a passion for gardening, and enjoyed volunteering at Bok Tower Gardens and the Pinewood Estate in Bartow, Florida. She was an avid genealogist, and she enjoyed chocolate, needlework, PBS, and the Hallmark Channel.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, in West Point, Utah, with burial beside her late husband, Theodore Bateman. Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Winter Haven, Florida, and in June at the convenience of the family at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Auburn, New York.
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2017