JOHN 'JACK' PHILLIP BICKART

Imperial Motor Products, Inc.



POLK CITY - John Bickart, 81, passed away on May 13, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. John was born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1936, in Waterbury, Connecticut to John Lionel and Linda Bertrand Bickart. John always considered himself a Floridian because he lived much of his life in Lakeland, starting from the time his family moved here when he was eight years old.

He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1954 and continued his education at the University of Florida, where he met his wife, Tina Diane Queen, while they were both students. While attending the university, he was a brother in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and a member of the ROTC Drill Team.

In 1958, John returned to Lakeland to help with the family business and ultimately became president of Imperial Motor Parts, an automotive remanufacturing business his father started in 1940. During this time, he also served as President of the Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Association. He later expanded his business to Imperial Motor Products, Inc., which included Imperial Manufacturing, a company that distributed product nationally and also concentrated on federal government contracts globally. In 1998, John sold Imperial Manufacturing to Perfection Hy-Test of the Marmon Group of companies and the Imperial Motor Parts division to Lakeland Battery, which still operates in Lakeland today.

John always had an affinity for cars that he shared with his father and son. However, his all-time favorite hobby was boating the lakes, rivers and coastal regions of Florida with friends and family. In his later years, John took up 'land yachting' in his motor coach and traveled extensively throughout the continental United States including Alaska, as well as Canada. He was also an avid reader and particularly enjoyed mystery novels.

Throughout his life, John was steadfast in his faith and very active in the church. He served as an Elder, head of youth programs and twice served as President of the congregation while attending St. Paul Lutheran Church of Lakeland. He was also one of the original members to found St. Paul Lutheran School. At the time of his passing, John was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Lakeland.

Although he had many great accomplishments over the course of his lifetime, John always believed his wife and children were his greatest blessings and of which he was most proud.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Linda Bickart, and his sister, Marilyn Bickart Thomson.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diane, their three children: Stephen John Bickart of Lakeland, Cynthia Diane Powell (Ronald) of Allen, Texas, and Stephanie Hope Ellenberg (William) of Atlanta, Georgia, and two grandchildren Mitchell John Powell and Hannah Marie Powell. He also leaves his two beloved rescue dogs, Herman and Marie.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:00 am. Immediately following the memorial service, all in attendance are invited to a luncheon in the church fellowship hall where they may visit with family. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 2715 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, Florida 33805, to benefit the many missions of the church. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.







