VIOLET WILSON
MELTON, 71
LAKELAND - Violet Wilson Melton, 71, passed away on May 14, 2017, at her residence. Violet was born September 21, 1945, in Troup County, Georgia to Edgar & Eula Wilson and was a retired security officer.
Violet is survived by her husband, James Clifford Melton, Jr.; daughters, Barbara D. Peeples and Dianne Bryant; grandchildren, Barbara Dawn Taylor and Aaron Richardson; great grandchildren, Michael & Nathan Gay and Jackson & Nicholas Evans; step-children, Jimmy Melton (Robin) and Jeanie Rice Tony); step-grandchild-ren, Reid Melton (Tory), Brooke Melton, Adam Rice and Nicole Rice; step-great grandchildren, Kendal and Tanner Rice.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 2 p.m. followed by a chapel service at 3 p.m., on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
