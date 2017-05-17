Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CORNELIA JEAN (BOWEN) (WALLEN) PIERCE. View Sign

WINTER HAVEN - Connie was born at the Beckwith farm in the township of Windham, CT on the 19th of August, 1927. She died at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida on May 3rd, 2017. Her home was at Four Lakes Golf Club, Polk County, FL.

Early education was in Windham, CT and she graduated in 1945, just before WWII ended.

Connie was the 7th and last child of Julia Inez (Beckwith) Wallen and Clarence Henry Wallen. She is survived by one brother, Clarence Beckwith Wallen of Norwich, CT. All three brothers served in WWII.

From1945-1948 she attended nurses training at Central Maine General Hospital in Lewiston, Maine, graduating as an RN, and also enrolled in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. As part of her Cadet responsibilities before graduation she served six months at the Army Psychiatric Hospital in North Hampton, MA where she met and later married Douglas E. Bowen.

Connie is survived by five children: daughter Marjorie Jean (Bowen) Hodge, her husband Glen Hodge of Loudon, NH; son Douglas E. Bowen, Jr., his wife Barbara Jean (Higgins) Bowen of Hancock, NH; daughter Debra Elizabeth (Bowen) Riddle, her husband Charles Albert Riddle, Jr. of Columbia, CT; daughter Darleen Elise (Bowen) Rogge, her husband Randy Rogge of Lincoln, NE; daughter Karen Lee Bowen of Millbury, MA and her daughter Sarah Cornelia (Bowen) Strom of Leicester, MA.

Connie and her three oldest children were survivors of the Worcester tornado of 1953.

Connie has seven living grandchildren and many great grandchildren. In early 2016, three grandchildren were deceased: Joi Allison (Hodge) Fowler, Julia Diane Riddle, and Nathan Charles Riddle of the US Air Force.

The Bowen family had a home in Northboro, MA and lived there around 15 years. Connie worked for many years in obstetrics at Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester, MA.

On 21 Aug. 1971 she was married to Fred M. Pierce, Jr. by Rev Marshall Eck at Trinity Church, Northboro, MA.

In 1976 Connie, with husband and daughter Karen, moved to the island town of North Haven, ME where Fred had a family practice for 19 years. In 1995 she and Fred retired and moved to Antrim, NH. In Oct. 2001 she and Fred moved to Florida. In Nov. 2015 she became a long term resident of Life Care Center of Winter Haven. She then resided for two days at Good Shepherd Hospice.



