JIMMY LEE
COMBEE, 64
LAKELAND -
Jimmy Lee Combee, age 64, passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on May 7, 2017.
He is survived by his daughter Sheri Broderick and grandchildren Alysa Martinez and Noah Broderick, his brother John Morgan Combee and his sister Bonnie Boles. He was preceded in death by his parents Aldine and Agnes Combee and two brothers Randy D. Combee and Michael Aldine Combee.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2017