RICHARD W.
MILLER, 72
HOMELAND - Richard W. Miller, 72, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
He was born May 13, 1945 in Bartow, FL. Richard was a veteran serving in the US Army during operation Desert Storm. He was a equipment technician for GTE. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Meade.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years Linda Miller; three sons: Dalin Miller, Christopher Miller and Karlos Miller & wife Lynn; five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Alayna, Jack, Isabella and Evan.
Memorial Service will be 10:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Fort Meade, 307 East Broadway. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2017