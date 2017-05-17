RICHARD T. CUDDAHEE

RICHARD T.
CUDDAHEE, 85

WINTER HAVEN - Richard T. Cuddahee of Winter Haven passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Kindred Hospital in Tampa. He was 85.
Visitation will be Friday, May 19, 2017 from 6 to 8 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 1:00 PM at the chapel of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Interment will be at Rolling Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Charity-The Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD, 20850. Further details can be seen at:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
