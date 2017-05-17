PATRICIA ANN 'PAT' PIPKIN, 78
LAKELAND - Patricia Ann Pipkin 'Pat,' 78, passed away May 12, 2017.
Pat was born in Hempstead, NY, on May 25, 1938. She lived in Miami where she had her children. She moved to Mulberry in 1974. She worked for Watson Clinic for over 35 years, and enjoyed traveling to New England in her spare time. She had a love for cats, dogs, and lighthouses. And she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Virginia Millard. She is survived by her brother, Hugh E. Millard, Jr.; daughters, Ginny Hunzeker (Kevin), Bonnie Fletcher (Sam), Kimberly Smith and Cindy Riley (Rick); grandchildren, Amber, Kristin, Ricky, Matthew, Mindy, Ashley, Julianna and Jenna; great grandchildren, Alaina, Louie and Maverick; and her longtime, loyal friend, Kathy.
A memorial service will be conducted Thurs. at 6 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's honor to the SPCA or
.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2017