Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PATRICIA ANN 'PAT' PIPKIN, 78



LAKELAND - Patricia Ann Pipkin 'Pat,' 78, passed away May 12, 2017.

Pat was born in Hempstead, NY, on May 25, 1938. She lived in Miami where she had her children. She moved to Mulberry in 1974. She worked for Watson Clinic for over 35 years, and enjoyed traveling to New England in her spare time. She had a love for cats, dogs, and lighthouses. And she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Virginia Millard. She is survived by her brother, Hugh E. Millard, Jr.; daughters, Ginny Hunzeker (Kevin), Bonnie Fletcher (Sam), Kimberly Smith and Cindy Riley (Rick); grandchildren, Amber, Kristin, Ricky, Matthew, Mindy, Ashley, Julianna and Jenna; great grandchildren, Alaina, Louie and Maverick; and her longtime, loyal friend, Kathy.

A memorial service will be conducted Thurs. at 6 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's honor to the SPCA or .







PATRICIA ANN 'PAT' PIPKIN, 78LAKELAND - Patricia Ann Pipkin 'Pat,' 78, passed away May 12, 2017.Pat was born in Hempstead, NY, on May 25, 1938. She lived in Miami where she had her children. She moved to Mulberry in 1974. She worked for Watson Clinic for over 35 years, and enjoyed traveling to New England in her spare time. She had a love for cats, dogs, and lighthouses. And she loved spending time with her family and friends.Pat was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Virginia Millard. She is survived by her brother, Hugh E. Millard, Jr.; daughters, Ginny Hunzeker (Kevin), Bonnie Fletcher (Sam), Kimberly Smith and Cindy Riley (Rick); grandchildren, Amber, Kristin, Ricky, Matthew, Mindy, Ashley, Julianna and Jenna; great grandchildren, Alaina, Louie and Maverick; and her longtime, loyal friend, Kathy.A memorial service will be conducted Thurs. at 6 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's honor to the SPCA or . Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel

1727 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 688-7679 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.