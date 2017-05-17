RONALD A.
LINK Sr., 74
LAKELAND - Jesus called Ron home on 5/13/17. Ron was surrounded by his family & loved ones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Sally Link, his sister Carol McTague of PA., his children Ron Link, Jr., Andrew Palinkas, Theresa Dowling, Jesse Link, Karen Walters, Heidi Nilsen, Elsa Tibbits, Josh Dowdy and many nieces & nephews, grandchildren & great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ronald A. Link Memorial Fund at Mid-Florida Credit Union for medical expenses.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday 5/20/17 at 1:00 pm at Willow Oak Assembly of God located at 4045 Bailey Rd., Mulberry, FL, 33860.
Published in Ledger from May 17 to May 18, 2017